‘Indore could improve its traffic management’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Indore is undoubtedly the cleanest city of the nation, but has great scope of improvement of its traffic management,” said playback singer Kailash Kher on his visit to Indore. “Today, after visiting the city again, I can say without a doubt that traffic in the city has improved, but some factors need to be worked upon which will make the city number one not only in cleanliness, but also in traffic management.”

Kailash has recently released a teaser of his song, ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’, which is going to be released at the Ujjain Mahakal Temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Kailash announced that he would soon be releasing 12 songs based on 12 jyotirlingas of the nation in a few months. “I’m inspired by Mahakal for life. I believe he’s the Supreme Lord of all people and this belief has been my inspiration before writing any of his songs.” said Kailash. He added, “I’ve already written about 12 songs dedicated to Mahakal and will continue to do so.” According to him, it is important for people to involve themselves in spiritual activities that could guide them towards achieving high pedestals of life in their own field.

‘Mental health struggles require peace of mind’

Kailash said that there was a time when he was mentally depressed and did not know what to do in life. ‘Those days were the hardest, when I wasn’t even aware of my own existence. But meditation and ‘Mahakal ki bhakti’ was the reason I attained peace of mind’

‘I prefer living life simply.’

Kailash said he did not watch movies and tried to stay away from all controversies to live a stress-free life. He claims his belief in spirituality got him connected to Mahakal, which resulted in attaining a simple lifestyle.