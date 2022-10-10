Indore: Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital doctors save man’s vision after 3-hr complex surgery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital not only saved a man’s vision in one eye but also his life by performing a complex surgery for reconstructing his eyelid and extraocular surface.

The face and extraocular surface of the 37-year-old patient were crushed when he fell from his scooter on a rough surface and many foreign particles including stones got stuck to his face. Any delay in surgery would have proved dangerous not only for his eyesight but also his life.

“The patient had reached MY Hospital in the wee hours of Saturday in a critical condition. Part of his face on the right side was damaged and his eyelids, extraocular surface of the eye were damaged,” ophthalmologist Dr Manushree Gautam Sharma said.

She added that it was a complex reconstruction surgery as the patient was badly injured and maintaining his vitals was a major challenge as he had lost a large amount of blood.

“After diagnosis, we immediately planned to perform the reconstruction surgery. It was fortunate that the patient’s ocular surface and cornea were not damaged. We somehow managed to reconstruct his extraocular surface, eyelid, and part of the right side of the face in a surgery that lasted for more than three hours,” Dr Sharma added.

“The surgery was performed so precisely that the patient recovered after a few hours. He will be discharged from the hospital on Monday but will have to come for regular follow-ups,” the surgeon added.

The surgery was performed by Dr Manushree Gautam Sharma, Dr Preeti Rawat, Dr Shweta Walia, and Dr Neetu Kori performed the surgery under the supervision of HoD Dr Vijay Bhaisare.