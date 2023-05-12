Indore: Corporators, officials interact over IMC’s working, cleanliness, IT

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first session of corporators training to initiate them to corporation's working system, cleanliness campaign as well as IT was organised at Jaal Auditorium on Thursday.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda, and IMC chairman Munnalal Yadav were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani, Babulal Raghuvanshi and senior public representatives and administrative officers of the city attended the training session.

On the occasion, Bhargav said that all the corporators should be informed about the functioning of the corporation, the Act as well as the cleanliness campaign, their role in the field of IT and social media and the expansion of development work by public representatives and administrative officers.

He said that in the last 4 IMC councils, our senior public representatives have contributed significantly to the development of the city and the IMC has an important role in establishing the glory and culture of Indore.

Bhargav said that a large number of new corporators have come in the present council of the IMC so it is necessary to hold a session to acquaint them with the working of the corporation.

Mahajan said the training session will help corporators not only in mastering their work ethics but also help them in knowing the ethos to be maintained between them and the citizens.

Highlighting the importance of the training session, MP Shankar Lalwani said that when I became a corporator for the first time, detailed information was given on how funds should be used, keeping the annual budget in mind.

