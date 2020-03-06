Indore: Coronavirus testing facility in the offing

Indore: Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi held a meeting with representatives of all the major private and government hospitals of the city on Friday to review preparations to check the spread of coronavirus.

He said coronavirus infection has not been seen anywhere in Indore division. “What we need is awareness rather than panicking about it. 10 samples were taken from the city. Reports of seven have been received and they all are negative,” he said.

He informed that the tests of suspected coronavirus patients will be performed in the city soon and their reports will be made available on the same day.

Representatives of private hospitals present in the meeting said arrangements to take blood samples to detect coronavirus have been made. Separate wards have also been set up in all hospitals. The doctors present in the meeting stated that there is no need to be afraid of COVID -19.

District collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal MY Hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur, health services regional director Dr JP Awashya and representatives of major private hospitals were present. At the meeting, it was informed that proper arrangements of screening the suspected of coronavirus patients is available in the city. Passengers coming from abroad are made to undergo thermal screening at the airport and they include passengers of Dubai-Indore flight. Overseas travellers reaching city via Delhi and Mumbai are being tested in Delhi and Mumbai.

Divisional commissioner directed to conduct medical examination of foreigners visiting Pithampur in neighbouring Dhar district. Directives were issued to Dhar district collector in this regard. At the meeting, Pithampur tehsildar Vinod Rathore informed that Chinese are employed in Lugong Company in Pithampur.