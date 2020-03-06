Latest Coronavirus Update: Uddhav Thackeray won't participate in 'aarti' on his Ayodhya visit

Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik wrote to PM Modi asking for the inclusion of a Shiv Sena member in the 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. In the letter, he reminded the PM of the contribution of thousands of Shiv Sena members in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He also added that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, himself, had taken the responsibility of the destruction of Babri Masjid.

Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on Saturday to offer prayers on completing of his 100 days in office. He is expected to be accompanied by wife Rashmi Thackeray and son and minister Aditya Thackeray. Sanjay Raut and some other party leaders have already reached the holy city and begun the preperations.

The Thackeray family is expected to arrive on Saturday morning by a state aircraft and would go straight to the Ram Janambhoomi temple to offer prayers. It is also believed that the Chief Minister will address a press conference in Ayodhya before his departure to Mumbai.

Political analysts are of the opinion that by visiting Ayodhya after becoming chief minister, Uddhav wants to send a clear message that he has not given up on his Hindutva agenda even though he runs a government in alliance with the NCP and the Congress.