Latest Coronavirus Update: Uddhav Thackeray won't participate in 'aarti' on his Ayodhya visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to visit the holy city of Ayodhya on Saturday. However, Thackeray will not be participating in the 'aarti' along the banks of the Sarayu river due to the coronavirus outbreak that gripped the entire world.
Rajya Sabha MP and Executive Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut, on Friday said, "Maharashtra Chief Minister & Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya tomorrow but will not participate in 'Aarti' programme on the banks of Sarayu River due to coronavirus."
Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik wrote to PM Modi asking for the inclusion of a Shiv Sena member in the 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. In the letter, he reminded the PM of the contribution of thousands of Shiv Sena members in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He also added that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, himself, had taken the responsibility of the destruction of Babri Masjid.
Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on Saturday to offer prayers on completing of his 100 days in office. He is expected to be accompanied by wife Rashmi Thackeray and son and minister Aditya Thackeray. Sanjay Raut and some other party leaders have already reached the holy city and begun the preperations.
The Thackeray family is expected to arrive on Saturday morning by a state aircraft and would go straight to the Ram Janambhoomi temple to offer prayers. It is also believed that the Chief Minister will address a press conference in Ayodhya before his departure to Mumbai.
Political analysts are of the opinion that by visiting Ayodhya after becoming chief minister, Uddhav wants to send a clear message that he has not given up on his Hindutva agenda even though he runs a government in alliance with the NCP and the Congress.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)