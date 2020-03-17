Indore: Coronavirus scare grips passengers, Eerie silence at Railway station

Indore: The COVID-19 scare has gripped railway passengers, evident from the fact that passenger traffic has fallen drastically. In addition, the railways has increased price of platform ticket to Rs 50, to avoid unnecessary crowd. As a result sale of platform tickets came down to 700 on Tuesday, while the daily average is 3000.

Railway officials said with awareness about coronavirus spreading, people are avoiding travelling, hence the reduced number of passengers.

Mumbai Duranto, Puri Hamsafar cancelled

As a precautionary measure the railwayadministration has cancelled 12227 Mumbai Central-Indore Duranto Express on March 21, 26 and 28. Similarly the operation of train no. 12228 Indore-Mumbai Central Duranto Express has been cancelled on March 22, 27 and 29.

Railway has also cancelled the operation of train no. 19317 Indore-Puri Humsafar Express on March 21, 28 and train no. 19318 Puri-Indore Humsafar Express on March 25 and April 1.