Indore: Corona claims ward boy, hospital pays tribute, two pregnant women among 30 discharged

In all 30 patients were discharged from four hospitals of the city on Thursday including two pregnant women.

It was double whammy for 24-year-old Marjina Khan of Khajrana and 19-year-old Mubatsara of Sendhwa as not only were they COVID-19 positive, they were also pregnant.

However, thanks to the efforts of doctors and staff of MRTB Hospital, they were cured. Three other patients were also discharged from MRTB.

Similarly, 13 patients were discharged from Index Medical College, 8 from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, and 4 from Choithram Hospital.

A new confidence could be seen among the patients who were discharged from various hospitals and they expressed gratitude towards doctors and staff of hospitals.

A 12-year-old boy was also discharged from Choithram Hospital who got emotional while leaving the hospital as he was overwhelmed by the support of the staff and team.

With this, as many as 250 people have been discharged from hospitals so far.

A ward boy of Government Cancer Hospital succumbed to COVID-19 during treatment at SAIMS on Thursday. He was deployed in COVID ward at MRTB Hospital and it is believed that he got infected from there. His wife and other family members were also admitted to the hospital after being tested positive.

Cancer Hospital administration paid tribute to the ward boy and also dashed off a letter to the department to pay the salary and ex gratia to the ward boy's family.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Rajya Karmachari Sangh demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the ward boy's family and alleged that he died due to mismanagement of the authorities. Media officer of Sangh Shivkant Vajpai alleged that the ward boy was given poor quality PPE kits due to which he got infected.