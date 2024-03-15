Indore: Cops Trained On Efficient Investigation Of Serious Crimes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day seminar aimed at enhancing the efficiency of investigation and providing training on murder and homicide cases for sub-inspector to DSP level police officers concluded at PTC, Indore on Friday. A total of 22 inspectors and sub-inspectors from various districts of the state participated in the training.

On the first day of the seminar, PTC Superintendent of Police Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia and Additional SP (Trainee) Soumya Jain emphasised in their addresses that all participants should enhance their efficiency in this crucial area through the workshop and training. Throughout the five-day training, the focus was on serious crimes such as murder, suspicious deaths due to drowning, burning, and suffocation.

Officers received training on various aspects including first information, firearms, DNA tests, fingerprints, types of death, evidence collection, error rectification during court proceedings, and improving efficiency. The training sessions featured lectures from Dr DK Satpathy, former director of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Dr Abhijeet Dey, Ballistic Scientific Officer CFSL, CBI New Delhi, Avnish Budhoulia, Finger Print Expert, Smita Panchal, Forensic Expert, Praveesh Bhati, Scientific officer RFSL, Dr Harsh Sharma, OSD National Forensic Science University, Bhopal, Jitendra Singh Kushwaha, District Judge, Indore, and Dr Shri Jitendra Tomar, Associate Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, MGM Medical College, Indore, covering various topics.

The seminar concluded successfully with contributions from DSP Rajeev Tripathi, Suchita Pandey, Scientific Officer, Anand Chauhan, Mahendra Pandey, inspectors, and PTC staff.