Indore cops take a break, ask lockdown violators to punish each other with police baton

Indore: Sarafa police station in-charge Amrita Solanki tried something new to punish those who violated the lockdown on Monday night. She caught the violators roaming in the area but asked them to beat each other with sticks provided by the cops.

Solanki said that on the instruction of senior officials, our team was patrolling the area when a group of youths was seen roaming in Sitlamata Bazaar. They were stopped and as usual, they did not have a convincing reply. Police did not punish them but told them to punish each with the help of the police baton.

Over 100 violators caught

More than 100 violators were caught by the police at different areas of the city on Tuesday. Many of them were caught through drone cameras while many of them were arrested while they were roaming on the road without any reason. Police caught some persons wearing T-shirts and jackets with IMC logos in the western part of the city during the checking. They were asked to do sit-ups.

Banganga police station staff arrested 7 persons for walking on the streets aimlessly. They were booked under Section 188 of the IPC. Their vehicles were also seized by the police.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station staff arrested two persons for violating lockdown. One of them was booked under Section 188 of the IPC while other was booked under prohibitory section. The vehicles were also checked by the police in the city.