 Indore: Cops Set Up 'Naya Savera-Ek Nayi Shuruaat' Help Desk To Combat Drug Abuse
Indore: Cops Set Up 'Naya Savera-Ek Nayi Shuruaat' Help Desk To Combat Drug Abuse

Indore: Cops Set Up 'Naya Savera-Ek Nayi Shuruaat' Help Desk To Combat Drug Abuse

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 02:15 AM IST
article-image
Additional CP Amit Singh, DCP Vinod Kumar Meena, additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma and other police officials holding placards to educate people about harmful effects of drugs |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move to curb drug abuse and create a drug-free society, DCP Zone-01 has launched a new initiative named 'Naya Savera - Ek Nai Shuruaat.' This initiative aims to prevent youth from falling into drug addiction and provide support to those already affected by it. A dedicated help desk has been established, and the helpline number 7049108852 has been made available for the public.

Citizens can use this helpline to report individuals involved in drug trafficking and locations where drug abuse occurs. The identity of the informants will be kept confidential, and they may receive a reward for providing accurate information.

Those suffering from drug addiction, as well as their families, can also contact this helpline for assistance with rehabilitation. The police will coordinate with NGOs and rehabilitation centres to offer the necessary support and ensure the recovery and reintegration of addicts.

DCP Vinod Kumar Meena urged people to actively participate in making society drug-free by spreading awareness about the helpline number. The help desk, which will operate 24/7, is part of a comprehensive action plan that includes:

-- Collaborating with rehabilitation centres for effective support.

-- Identifying hotspots for drug activity and installing lighting and CCTV cameras.

-- Displaying informational posters on the effects of drugs and relevant legal provisions at hotspots.

-- Taking action against habitual offenders under the NDPS Act.

-- Organising meetings in colonies, townships, societies, and villages to spread awareness about the helpline and encourage anti-drug sentiments.

-- Running special campaigns in schools and colleges to educate students about the harmful effects of drugs and motivate them to stay away from substance abuse.

-- Forming small groups of youths in residential areas to raise awareness about drug abuse and gather information about drug-related activities.

By establishing the help desk and implementing the action plan, the city police aim to strengthen their intelligence network and foster a safer, drug-free community. The DCP of Zone-01 will personally review the complaints and suggestions received through the helpline and ensure appropriate legal actions are taken.

