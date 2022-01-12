Indore: Cops seize Tata Magic with 80 red-light violations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic cops caught a Tata Magic for a red light violation on Regal Square on Tuesday, and were shocked to find that there are 80 challans of red light violation pending against the vehicle. The police seized the vehicle and told the driver to pay the fine of all 80 challans.

DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain said that a team was checking vehicles on Regal Square when they spotted a Tata Magic coming from the High Court side and jumping a red light. Constable Devendra tried to stop the vehicle but the driver didn’t stop. However, the vehicle was stopped by head constable Phoolchand. The vehicle driver couldn't produce his driving licence.

The traffic police officials contacted the Traffic Management System office and they were informed that there were 80 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) challans pending against the vehicle. The challan amount is Rs 80,000. The driver of the vehicle didn’t pay the fine so the police seized his vehicle. DCP awarded the police team for catching the vehicle.

