Bhopal: No mass programme on Surya Namaskar on Wednesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Twitter on Tuesday night there would be no mass programme in schools on Surya Namaskar on Wednesday in view of rising infection of Covid-19.

“Children and all of us used to practise Surya Namaskar on source of inspiration for youths Swami Vivekanand’s Jayanti- National Youth Day- in entire Madhya Pradesh but in view of rising infection of Covid-19 there will be no Surya Namaskar programme tomorrow”, tweeted the CM.

Chouhan said, “I urge children to practise Surya Namaskar at their homes itself. They should practise Pranayam also...My children! I practise Surya Namaskar and Pranayam daily. I will practise it tomorrow at my residence. Please upload video on the same on social media.”

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:40 PM IST