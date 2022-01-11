Bhopal: Unidentified call stops marriage of minor boy in Chhola Mandir area

BHOPAL: An unidentified phone call stopped a marriage of 17-year-old minor boy in Chhola Mandir area here on Tuesday, said officials.

Women and child development project officer Akhilesh Chaturvedi told Free Press that they received a call in which it was alleged that the mother of a minor boy was trying to solemnise marriage of her son.

A team was formed comprising supervisor Sonal Jaiswal, incharge of special adolescent unit Karishma and Chhola police station incharge Anil Mourya.

The team visited the house where they found his mother Narmada Bai. The mother stated that she has lost her husband and wanted to solemnise marriage of her son. She also said she is facing problems.

The team took statement of boy who said his engagement ceremony will be held on January 24 and that girl belongs to Imaliya village. The team sought documents to ascertain boy’s age. The boy showed class 12 marksheet and found his age to be 17.

The team told the family that boy cannot marry till he turns 21, the legal age for marriage. The team also warned the family of penal action if the boy gets married before 21 years of age.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:57 PM IST