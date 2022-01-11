Bhopal: Severe cold in parts of MP, light shower may continue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Severe cold condition prevailed in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after rain along with thunderstorm and hailstorm lashed several areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional office Bhopal, districts such as Ratlam, Dhar and Shajapur recorded lowest temperatures of 7.2 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees, 7.9 degrees respectively.

The minimum temperature in the capital city - Bhopal was recorded at 9 degree Celsius and Indore recorded 8.1 degrees at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Met department has predicted light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in districts - Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Amarkantak, Dindori, Seoni, Balaghat and Mandla etc.

As per the IMD reports, there was no heavy rain in the state in the past 24 hours. However, light shower with thunderstorm were reported in several parts.

Seoni district recorded highest (2.6 mm) rain in last 24 hours. Overall, the state has recorded around 37.7 rain fall since January 1 to January 10 (8.30 a.m.).

The average maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 19 degree Celsius, 5.4 notches below normal, while the minimum was recorded at 9 degree Celsius, below 1.9 from normal, in the last 24 hours.

Heavy rain and hailstorm over the last few days has resulted damage of crops in many districts. The state government has started an assessment of damage.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:16 PM IST