Indore: Cops reverse Rs 2.25 lakh to victims of fraudsters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In two cyber crime incidents in the city, two people were duped by fraudsters of Rs 2.25 lakh in two separate cases of cyber fraud, said Crime Branch officials on Monday. The Crime Branch, however, reversed the transactions in both the fraud cases and helped the victims to get back their money.

Officials said that in one incident reported by a person called Chandrashekar, he was duped of Rs 1.25 lakh after he received a fake message on his phone saying that his payment for his electricity connection was due and he needed to pay it. The victim called the number mentioned in the message.

After he contacted that number, the victim was told to pay Rs 50 on one link. The victim paid the amount on that number after which the person at the other end of the phone bluffed him into revealing the one-time password and then transferred Rs 1.25 lakh to a bank account. The Crime Branch team investigated and reversed the transaction, getting the victim’s money back.

In another case of fraud, victim Akarsh was cheated of Rs 99,000. The accused transferred the amount from the victim’s PhonePe wallet. While investigating the fraud, the investigation cell of the Crime Branch found that the accused had approached the victim to play an online game and offered him the credentials of a Pubg ID with special tools. The victim accepted the offer and logged in on the ID through which the accused got access to the PhonePe wallet of the victim and transferred the money into a bank account. The Crime Branch officials contacted the bank where the transaction was carried out and reversed the transaction.

