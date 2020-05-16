Indore: Cops rescue abandoned newborn covered in ants, admit baby to the hospital

Even as the corona menace is taking toll on the society in all walks of life, regular crime continues unabated. Staff of FRV (Dial 100) and a lady sub-inspector from Rau police station saved a newborn wrapped in a gunny sack in Rau area on Saturday morning. There were ants all over the baby due to which she was crying. A woman, who found her cleaned the baby with lukewarm water after which police took her to the hospital.

The police got a tip off that a newborn girl child was found abandoned in New Sanjay Nagar area under Rau police station jurisdiction around 6.42 am. The state control room of FRV instructed Dial 100 vehicle of nearby police station to rush to the spot. SI Anila Parashar along with policemen of FRV constable Raju Rawat, pilot Sandeep Sawarsi reached there and found the baby in gunny sack.

SI Anila told Free Press a woman Savita Bansal of the area had spotted the baby crying when she reached near the spot to fetch water. However, following her rescue, the child has been admitted to hospital and she's better now. The police are looking for the person(s) who dumped the newborn. Information from hospitals is also being pieced together to crack the case.