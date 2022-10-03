Indore: Cops pose as match ticket buyers; 2 held for ticket black marketing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vijay Nagar police, on Sunday, arrested two persons for black marketing in cricket match tickets. Interestingly, the police contacted the accused through social media and booked six match tickets. The police officer also paid Rs 5,000 for a ticket and, when the accused came to deliver the tickets, they were arrested by the police. So far, they have black-marketed about 300 tickets in the city.

Information was received that tickets for the cricket match between India and South Africa on October 4 were being black-marketed through WhatsApp. On the instructions of commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra, Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar formed a police team to trap the black-marketers. A police official contacted two persons and had a deal for six tickets for Rs 31,000.

One of the accused asked for the transfer of Rs 5,000 for booking the tickets online, after which the police transferred the amount to the payment mode given by the accused. The police official called them to deliver the tickets near Vijay Nagar Square, where the accused were arrested. The accused were identified as Puneet Taneja, a resident of Sai Kripa Colony, and Pranay Malpani of the Biyabani area of the city. The accused run an insurance company office in the Apollo Premier building.

Twenty-five match tickets which were photocopied by the accused were seized from them. Six original tickets were also recovered. Gurjar further said that the accused had sold about 300 tickets so far. Most of the tickets were photocopied. The accused allegedly informed the police that a youth, named Uday, used to come to give them the tickets. Now, the police are looking for Uday.

In the arrest of the accused, TI Gurjar and constables Dushyant, Yogendra and Shivraj played a commendable role.