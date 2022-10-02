MP: 'Swachhta Anthem for Ayodhya' to be released at IIM Indore on Foundation Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 'Swachhta Anthem for Ayodhya', written and composed by the Indian Institute of Management Indore, would be released at IIM Indore foundation day on Monday.

Lyrics of the anthem have been written by teachers of IIM Indore whereas institute director Prof Himanshu Rai is among the singers.

IIM Indore has been helping Ayodhya city on the cleanliness front under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Last year, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation and IIM Indore signed an agreement to develop the Uttar Pradesh city as an international tourist centre in view of the construction of the Ram Temple there.

The agreement aims to beautify the city by incorporating the best practices that have made Indore win the cleanest city award under the Centre's 'Swachh Survekshan' five times in a row.

Under the agreement, a scheme for information, education and communication (IEC) is being formulated along the lines of the Swachh Bharat programme and training is being imparted to civic staff in Ayodhya to encourage religious tourism.

Three days ago, IIM Indore had inked an MoU with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The collaboration aims to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IIM Indore that offers the best class leadership and training for managing sanitation and waste initiatives across urban India.

IIM Indore has received a grant of Rs. 19.95 crores from the MoHUA.