Indore: Cops Meet Security Agencies To Strengthen Security System

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was organised at the police control room auditorium at Palasia to enhance the security system and curb crime in the city on Thursday. On the instructions of commissioner of police Makarand Deouskar and additional CP Rajesh Hingankar, the subordinates reviewed the operations of various private security agencies in the city. The objective is to foster better coordination and cooperation between these agencies and the police.

DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal led the meeting, which was attended by owners, managers, and supervisors of different private security agencies operating in the urban area. Additional DCP Pramod Sonkar and ACP Anand Soni were also present. During the meeting, the police officers emphasised the significant role private security agencies can play in ensuring the safety of institutions and establishments in the city. They provided essential guidance to agency officials, including conducting mandatory police verification and ensuring complete information about the guards/staff employed.

The officials instructed them to conduct compulsory security training for security guards, to maintain information about the weapons carried by armed guards and verify their licences. They were asked to ensure vigilant duty by security guards, reporting any suspicious activities to the beat police officer or the concerned police stations and to regularly check the working condition of CCTVs and security equipment at the agency's designated locations.