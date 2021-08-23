Indore: Cops identify three persons of the mob, who beat up bangle seller

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Monday claimed to have identified three persons, who bashed up a bangle seller in Indore on Sunday.

The identities of the accused have been established on the basis of a video that went viral on social media.

The video showed a group of people thrashing and abusing the bangle seller identified as Tasleem Ali, 25.

Ali, a resident of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, was moving in Banganga area to sell bangles, when a group of people stopped and thrashed accusing him of molesting women in pretext of selling bangles.

Over 100 people reached Central Kotwali police station late Sunday night and reportedly created a ruckus, demanding action against the accused.

The police later registered a case against unidentified accused under relevant sections of IPC.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Indore East, Ashutosh Bagri said the identities of three persons Rakesh Panwar, Rajkumar Bhatnagar and Vivek Vyas have been established. “They also provoked people to assault the victim,” he said, adding that the identity of other accused involved in the case.

He also urged the people to maintain peace in the city.

