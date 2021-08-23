Indore: PFI, SDPI hands found in disturbing communal harmony in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The hands of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and SDPI have been found in disturbing the communal harmony in Indore after bashing up of a bangle seller.

After a video showing a group of people thrashing a bangle seller went viral on social media, over 100 people gathered outside the Central Kotwali police station in Indore and reportedly created ruckus in front of the police station. They were demanding a case to be registered against the accused, who beat up the bangle seller.

District Collector, Indore, Manish Singh said involvement of PFI and SDPI had been found in the recent incidents that occurred in Indore. “We are keeping a close watch on them. They are under surveillance. It has also been found that activists of PFI and SDPI had come to Indore and instigated the youths for such incidents,” Manish Singh said.

Singh said that a case had been registered against the people who led the protest outside the Central Kotwali police station. “Police have been investigating the matter. Some names of PFI and SDPI workers have come fore, a case will be registered against them, too,” he said.

In the video, people can be seen throwing away the victim’s wares on the ground and beating him. The victim claimed that some of the attackers also snatched cash Rs 10,000 from him and also damaged bangles worth Rs 25000.

In her complaint to police, the victim said he was selling bangles in the Banganga area when a group of people came and started assaulting him.

The victim, Talsim Ali, 25, is a resident of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. He told the police that he has been selling bangles in Indore for the past few months.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified persons who beat up Ali. Police have also recovered two Adhar cards with two different names from Talsim Ali. A case against Ali has also been registered.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:01 PM IST