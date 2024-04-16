Indore: Cop Beater Held From Friend’s House, Paraded In Area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The man who thrashed a traffic cop in full public view and later escaped from Khajrana police station was arrested from his friend’s place in Dwarkapuri late on Sunday. He was hiding in his friend’s place to hoodwink the police.

On Sunday night, Karandeep Singh Dhaliwal was stopped near Khajrana Square for using hooter in his car. On being caught, Dhaliwal allegedly assaulted traffic constable Vikas Sharma. Traffic Subedar Brijraj Ajnar and other cops caught Dhaliwal and handed him over to Khajrana police.

At Khajrana police station, Dhaliwal refused to hand over key of his car to the police. Later, he somehow managed to escape from the police station along with his car.

It was claimed that Dhaliwal made a phone call to a minister following which he was released. However, police denied any such thing and claimed that as accused was sitting in his car, he managed to escape.

Following senior officers’ directives, TI Sujeet Shrivastav formed a team to nab him. He was later arrested from his friend’s place in Prajapat Nagar under Dwarkapuri police station jurisdiction.

Read Also Ensure Fire Fighting Equipment At Rooftop Restaurants: Indore Collector

TI Shrivastav informed the Free Press that the accused did not reach the police and he was hiding at his friend’s place in Prajapat Nagar. He was arrested around 12.45 am. On Monday, while being paraded in the area, the accused repeatedly apologised to the police.

He also misbehaved with police in Lasudia

Shrivastav said that a few months back the accused had misbehaved with the police in Lasudia. He was also booked for assault and other cases in the city. His car was seized and further investigation was on. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail.