Indore: Cooperative Inspector Caught Accepting Rs 50K Bribe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A senior cooperative inspector was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while he was accepting an amount of Rs 50,000 as bribe on Wednesday. The 60-year-old cooperative inspector Praveen Jain had sought bribe from a person for issuing an NoC for registration of a plot in Vishwas Housing Society.

According to information, Kushagra Sharma had purchased a plot from Mahesh Rajput and for the registration of the property he required NOC from the liquidator of Vishwas Housing Society, senior cooperative inspector Jain.

A bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh was being demanded by Jain from the complainant who approached Lokayukta police.

The sleuths laid a trap to nab the corrupt official. They asked Sharma to negotiate the bribe amount over phone.

“During telephonic conversation, the deal was fixed at Rs 1.15 lakh. It was decided that Sharma would give Rs 50,000 in advance and the remaining amount would be paid during the handing over of the NoC,” said Lokayukta DSP Praveen Baghel.

Sharma reached the cooperative office and gave Rs 50,000 to Jain. As he accepted the amount and kept it in his bag, Lokayukta sleuths reached the cooperative office in civil dress and caught Jain red-handed.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Jain.