Indore: Civic Commissioner Conducts Review Meet Of PMAY

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The review meeting of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was taken by the municipal commissioner on Wednesday. Instructions were given to complete the housing construction work within the time limit by devising a work plan.

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh along with additional commissioner Abhilash Mishra, superintendent engineer Mahesh Sharma and others including representatives of the construction agency and other departmental officers took part in the meeting.

Commissioner Singh took detailed information from departmental officers regarding housing units under construction at various places in the city under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. During this, Shivalik Complex Devguradia, Nilgiri Complex Sanavadiya Dudhiya, Narmada Complex Bada Bangada, Satpura Complex Bada Bangada, Palash campus Rau Aravalli campus Bhuri Tekri and other under-construction housing units were reviewed.

She learned about how many houses have been constructed in each complex, how many houses are left to be constructed, in how many complexes people are living. Along with this, campus-wise review was done in relation to lighting system, sewerage, drainage system, cleaning system in the housing units constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

While giving strict instructions to all construction agencies for not completing the work within the time limit, commissioner Singh notified them to complete the work within the time limit. She warned of taking strict action on agencies if work is not completed on time along with blacklisting the company.

Singh Inspects Nilgiri Complex

Commissioner Harshika Singh inspected the Nilgiri Complex built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The commissioner went to the first floor of the residential unit and inspected the house under construction and gave instructions to complete the remaining work. Along with this, commissioner Singh also discussed with residents living in the units constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The commissioner instructed the concerned agency to operate the lift, clean the premises as well as deal with water supply and drainage problems.

Read Also Indore: Youth Arrested For Trying To Spread Terror Through Social Media

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)