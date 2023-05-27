Indore: Cool morning gives way to a hot day on the 2nd Day of Nautapa

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was drizzle in some parts of the city on Thursday night, making the morning pleasant, but the temperature gradually rose as the day went by. Today was the second day of Nautapa, a period which usually witnesses high temperatures.

The highest temperature remained 4 degrees below normal due to west-northwesterly winds blowing with a speed of 25 kmph.

The night temperature on Wednesday was 24.9 degrees Celsius but dropped to 20.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

Southerly winds were blowing with a maximum speed of 18 kilometres per hour with dust between 4 am and 5 am. While throughout the day, the wind blew northwest at 24 kilometres per hour.

According to the weatherman, the relief will continue for the next two days as a western disturbance is affecting the conditions due to which the temperature would remain moderate throughout the month.

The day temperature has been below normal for the last four days. The day temperature had increased above 40.2 degrees Celsius on May 21 but it dropped to 37 degrees Celsius on May 26.

“A western disturbance runs as a trough in middle levels. A trough runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Coastal Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place due to which weather remained cloudy over the western part of the state,” the met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius which was four degrees below normal.