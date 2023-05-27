Indore: 80% students clear BA final year exams

Representative Image | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 80 per cent students cleared BA final year exams, results of which were declared by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday.

The results of BA final year exams were declared nearly a fortnight after BCom final year exam results.

BSc final year exam results are still awaited even as the process for centralised online counselling for admission in PG courses started on Friday.

UG final year exams were conducted in March-April.

Nearly 60,000 students had appeared in the exams, including 20,000 students in BA exams.

The department of higher education had asked the universities to ensure that the UG final year results are declared by May 15.

But due to unavailability of vehicles for transporting answer books, the results of BA and BSc final year could not be declared within the deadline.

However, the BA final year exam results have also been declared now. The BSc final year exam results are also expected shortly.