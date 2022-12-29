Indore: Convocation of 2020 batch held at IIT Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore hosted the convocation of 2020 batch on Wednesday in which 170 degree recipients out of 412 were present at the ceremony.

The 2020 batch comprised of 233 BTech, 58 MSc, 57 M Tech, 6 MS Research and 58 Ph.D.

Professor Amitabha Ghosh, platinum jubilee senior scientist, National Academy of Sciences, India and former director, IIT Kharagpur was the chief guest of the programme.

Saptarshi Ghosh from computer science and engineering was awarded the President of India Gold Medal for the best academic performance among all the graduating UG students.

Similarly, Arushi Jain of computer science and engineering, Khushboo Ahuja of electrical engineering, Agam Gupta of mechanical engineering, Shalay Gupta of civil engineering, Ashutosh Gupta of metallurgy engineering and materials science were the recipients of the best academic performance.

Manish Badole of M Tech and Anchal Saxena of M.Sc program also received silver medals for the best academic performance while Srija Tewari received the ‘Buti Foundation Gold Medal’ for the best female student securing the highest CPI among all the graduating students of all the two years masters programs.

Chaitanya Mehta was awarded the best B Tech Project for design and development of a tree climbing quadruped robot. Prof Suhas S Joshi, Director IIT Indore, motivated the recipients and said, “Keep faith in yourself and your abilities. It will help you to forge your path ahead.You must always continue to expand the boundaries of your knowledge and put it into use for the good service of mankind.”

Prof Deepak B Phatak, Chairman, Board of Governors, said “This digital century is going to change things so drastically that you will be able to perpetually learn that just to remain relevant in your own field you need to learn always. Lifelong learning is no more a cliché but a requirement.”

Professor Amitabha said, “Engineering and Sciences are going to be far more interdependent. Hence, the way we differentiate them now may not remain for long. Our technology will take a predominant role for the various areas of technology that would be far more interdisciplinary in nature.”