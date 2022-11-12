Indore: Contractor booked for youth’s death

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The contractor of a building was booked for negligence due to which a youth died after falling from the building in the Lasudia area, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the youth named Ritesh was working at the building and fell from a height a few days ago. During the investigation, the police found that there were no safety measures due to which the incident happened. The police have registered a case against the contractor named Ayyub, who is absconding.

In another case, the police booked a house owner for negligence in the Hira Nagar area. The house owner didn’t provide safety measures due to which a man was critically injured after he touched a live wire while painting a wall in the house in the Hira Nagar area.

