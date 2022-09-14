Indore: Construction of Bypass service road to start soon

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Beautification of Nehru Park and Malhar Rao Holkar Chhatri and construction of Marathi school complex will be completed by end-December. Construction of the Bypass service road will also start soon.

MP Shankar Lalwani announced this at a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee held here on Tuesday. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, zilla panchayat president Reena Malviya, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, CEO of the zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma, other members of the committee and officials of the departments concerned were present at the meeting.

Implementation of government schemes and programmes at the ground level in the district was reviewed. The meeting was mainly focused on the renovation of Gopal Mandir and Rajwada, which is being done under the Smart City project, beautification of Nehru Park and Malhar Rao Holkar Chhatri, construction work of the Marathi School complex, construction of a service road on the Bypass, midday meal scheme, nutritional food distribution scheme, progress of the Ayushman Yojana and so on were reviewed.

Lalwani directed that wide publicity of the Ayushman scheme should be ensured so that every citizen would know which hospital would treat any particular disease under this scheme. In this regard, information boards should also be put up in every hospital. He directed that the work being done under the Smart City project in the Rajwada region should be completed soon. Reports should also be prepared on the reasons for not completing the work within the time limit.

Lalwani also asked the public representatives to check the quality of midday meals by visiting the schools under the purview of the scheme. It should also be checked whether food is being provided according to the prescribed menu or not.