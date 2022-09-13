Indore: West Discom’s Rs 785-crore rebate to high-tension connection consumers & industrial units

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of the government’s industry-friendly policy, the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has given a total rebate of Rs 785 crore to high-tension connection consumers and industrial units in a year. The maximum exemption amount of relief, to be precise Rs 201 crore, has been provided in the form of power factor.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that all possible help was being provided to nearly 4,200 HT connection consumers and industrial operators in Malwa and Nimar.

Apart from a Rs 201-crore rebate in the form of power factor of Rs 201 crore, Rs 180-crore exemption was given on night power usage, Rs 106 crore as government subsidy, Rs 105 crore as incremental exemption, Rs 88 crore as green field exemption and Rs 49 crore as special exemption for new connections.

Similarly, relief worth crores of rupees has also been provided in the form of captive rebate, online payment rebate, advance payment rebate, prompt payment rebate and so forth.

‘Special cell at company level’

‘For HT connection consumers and industrial operators, there’s a special cell at the company level, in which two officers of the level of superintending engineer supervise. In all 15 districts under West Discom, field superintending engineers keep a constant watch on the supply. Wherever technical difficulties arise, they’re resolved promptly’

— Amit Tomar, managing director, West Discom