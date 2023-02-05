Indore: Constituency-wise Vikas Yatras to begin today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikas Yatras will begin on Sunday to create awareness about the beneficial schemes of the State government. The Yatras will pass from every IMC ward and assembly constituency of the district.

Extensive preparations have been made for the systematic and successful organisation of the Yatras. Every person in the district will be connected with these Yatras in the district. On the one hand, various development works will be inaugurated and Bhoomi Pujan will be done through the Yatras, on the other hand, the beneficiaries will also be benefited under the beneficiary and self-employment-oriented schemes.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T has appointed Vandana Sharma, chief executive officer of Zilla Panchayat in the rural areas of the district and IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal in the urban areas as nodal officers for the systematic run of the Yatras. Similarly, for other arrangements, additional collector-level officers have been assigned constituency-wise responsibilities. Responsibilities have also been given to the SDMs. The series of yatras will continue till February 25. During this period the Yatras will reach at least 5 to 6 villages in rural areas every day. Meetings will also be organised in two of these big villages. Many innovations are also being done during the Yatra in the district.

A plan has been prepared to make several innovations to make Anganwadis, schools, hospitals etc. strong and facility-rich with the cooperation of the public. Special attention will also be paid to the redressal of the problems of the differently abled and other needy during the run of the Yatras in the district. During the Yatras, 10,650 land owner certificates will be distributed under the Chief Minister's Ownership Scheme. New BPL cards, Kisan Credit cards, Ayushman cards will also be distributed. There will also be a distribution of benefits to the beneficiaries of PM Swanidhi Yojana and PM Awas Yojana in urban areas.

