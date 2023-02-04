Indore: Doctors take out rally to press for their demands

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chikitsak Sampark Yatra, which is being taken out by MP Government/Autonomous Doctors Federation under ‘Chikitsa Bachao - Chikitsak Bachao’, campaign reached the city on Friday.

The yatra was given a grand welcome and a rally was also taken out. This yatra is being taken out to press for various demands of the association members.

MTA Medical College secretary Dr Ashok Thakur said that it was the 8th day of ‘Chikitsa Bachao - Chikitsak Bachao’ campaign. The rally started at Super Speciality Hospital, went through MRTB Hospital, Dawa Bazar, MY Hospital and reached to grounds of King Edward Medical School.

The participants of yatra said that often doctors have to sit for hours in review meetings, as a result of which patients keep waiting. Also, numerous permissions are needed to open a nursing home; one has to take at least 18 permissions to open a clinic.

After Indore, the yatra will go to Dewas, Shajapur, Biaora, Rajgarh and other places.

