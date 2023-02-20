Indore: Congress terms govt's new liquor policy a move to ‘fool’ public before elections

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress party has termed the state government’s decision to shut the ‘Ahatas’, a move to ‘fool’ people in the election year.

Taking a jibe over new liquor policy, secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Rajesh Choukse said that after ruling the state for 17 years, the Shivraj-government has now suddenly realised the ill effects of ‘Ahatas’ in the election year!

“There is no announcement of banning liquor in the state even after their own leader is protesting against the same. The government has not only fooled the people but its own leader as they have increased the number of liquor shops in the state by turning the individual shops into composite shops,” Choukse said.

Spokesperson Amit Chourasiya said, “instead of opening new liquor shops since 2010, they have changed their appearance to composite shops (selling country and foreign liquor together). Due to ill policies of the government, crime against women, illegal drugs racket increasing swiftly in the state.”

Meanwhile, MPCC secretary Nilabh Shukla said that the government should announce a complete liquor ban in the state to provide true relief to the people. “Government has announced to increase the distance of shops from schools, girls hostels and other institutions but the ground reality is totally different,” he said.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved the new excise policy under which ‘ ahatas’, or areas for drinking attached to liquor outlets, and shop bars will be closed.