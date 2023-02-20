Indore: Youth 'implicated in false case' ends life 

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth 'implicated in false case' ends life 

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Narendra Gokhle, 32 years, a resident of Sawariya Nagar under Khajrana police station jurisdiction

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, who was booked for demanding money from a person, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his sister’s place in the Lasudia area, police said on Sunday. The family members alleged that he was implicated in a false case and the police were searching for him after the FIR against him due to which he took such an extreme step. The police are waiting for the autopsy report. 

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Narendra Gokhle, 32 years, a resident of Sawariya Nagar under Khajrana police station jurisdiction. He was found hanging at his sister’s place in the Nipania area. His father alleged that one Sitaram and others had registered a case against Narendra for demanding money a couple of days ago. Narendra had an argument with some people after which they registered a case against him. 

The police were searching for him ever since the case was registered which scared him and he committed suicide. The police are taking the statement of his family members and the investigation is on into the case.  

