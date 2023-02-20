Indore: People celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti with great pomp

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People in the city celebrated the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Sunday with great pomp and splendour. To commemorate the Maratha leader of valour and fighting spirit, people started their celebration from early hours in the morning. A cycle rally was organised by the Sarva Marathi Bhashi Sangh in the morning starting from Lalbagh to the statue of Jijau Mata and Veer Shivaji. The rally also spread the message of a healthy Indore under Khelo India

Members of the Maratha community gathered wearing saffron turban (head dress) and traditional outfit riding their bikes while carrying saffron flags in their hand. During this, more than 50 players of Swar Dhawaj Pathak gave a special presentation with drums and flags in their hands.

The main event was organised at Shivaji Vatika Square, where Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MP Shankar Lalwani, Burhanpur MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, corporator Pankhuri Dosi and ex-corporator Sudhir Dedge were present.

The event started at the statue site at 5:30 am and presentations were given by Shri Hanumant Vadya Pathak and Shriswar Pathak.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Samiti organised a programme on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti at Shivaji Bal Gurukul Jawahar Tekri. First the photo of Shivaji Maharaj was worshiped and garlanded, then committee secretary advocate Ritesh Rao Salunke threw light on the major heroic deeds of Shivaji Maharaj's life. On this occasion sports material was also distributed to the students with the help of Indian Development Foundation and RBL Bank.