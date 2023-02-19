Madhya Pradesh: 5 devotees injured after vehicle rams into autorickshaw on Bhopal-Indore Highway

Accident | Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Five devotees returning from Kubereshwardham temple received injuries after an autorickshaw, they were travelling by, was hit by a speedy four-wheeler on Bhopal-Indore Highway, the police said on Saturday.

One woman among those injured was referred to Bhopal for treatment.

According to police, those travelling by autorickshaw belong to Jalgaon, Khandwa and Khushinagar, who had gone to Kubereshwardham temple in Sehore to attend Shiv Mahapuran Katha on Mahashivratri. The group had hired an autorickshaw to travel back. However, on the road connecting Soyachaupaal to Naplakhedi, the autorickshaw was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle.

Jitendra Sonar, Seemabai, Manjubai, Anita and another person were injured. Manjubai’s condition became critical. The hospital authorities referred her to Bhopal for treatment.

The police have registered a case against the driver of unidentified vehicle and have launched a probe to trace the accused.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)