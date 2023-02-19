e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 5 devotees injured after vehicle rams into autorickshaw on Bhopal-Indore Highway

Madhya Pradesh: 5 devotees injured after vehicle rams into autorickshaw on Bhopal-Indore Highway

One woman among those injured was referred to Bhopal for treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Accident | Representative Image
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Five devotees returning from Kubereshwardham temple received injuries after an autorickshaw, they were travelling by, was hit by a speedy four-wheeler on Bhopal-Indore Highway, the police said on Saturday.

According to police, those travelling by autorickshaw belong to Jalgaon, Khandwa and Khushinagar, who had gone to Kubereshwardham temple in Sehore to attend Shiv Mahapuran Katha on Mahashivratri. The group had hired an autorickshaw to travel back. However, on the road connecting Soyachaupaal to Naplakhedi, the autorickshaw was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle.

Jitendra Sonar, Seemabai, Manjubai, Anita and another person were injured. Manjubai’s condition became critical. The hospital authorities referred her to Bhopal for treatment.

The police have registered a case against the driver of unidentified vehicle and have launched a probe to trace the accused.

