Bhopal:Four trains including Bhopal-Howrah Express cancelled

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Due to schduled electronic interlocking work at East Central Railways, Dhanbad Division, four trains including Bhopal-Howrah will remain cancelled.

Train number 18009 Santragachi-Ajmer Express on February 24 and train number 18010 Ajmer-Santragachi Express on February 26 and train number 13025 Howrah-Bhopal Express on February 27 and train number 13026 Bhopal-Howrah Express on March 1 will remain canceled from their starting station, according to Railway officials.

For the convenience of the passengers, the railway administration has decided to run a one-trip special train between Hubli-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hubli, which will halt at Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati stations of Bhopal division and reach the destination.

Train No. 07301 Hubli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express Special will leave Hubli station at 14.30 hrs on February 23 (Thursday), reach Itarsi at 06.30 hrs on the third day (Friday), depart at 06.35 hrs, reach Rani Kamlapati at 08.15 hrs and depart at 08.20 hrs, reach Bina at 11.40 hrs, depart at 11.45 hrs and arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 20.20 hrs.

Similarly, train number 07302 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hubli Express Special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 15.45 hrs on February 28 (Tuesday), reach Bina at 02.35 hrs the next day (Wednesday), depart at 02.40 hrs, reach Rani Kamlapati at 05.55 hrs, depart at 06.00 hrs, reach Itarsi at 08.10 hrs, leaving at 08.15 hrs, arrive at Hubli station at 22.45 hrs on third day.

