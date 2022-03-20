Indore: Congress takes out 'Tiranga Yatra', observes 'Sanvidhan Samman Diwas'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City Congress Committee took out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ and observed the ‘Sanvidhan Samman Diwas’ as Kamal Nath had resigned from the post of Chief Minister in 2020 on the same day after BJP toppled the government.

The foot march was taken out from Nehru Statue at Madhumilan Square to Ambedkar Statue at Geeta Bhawan Square in which a large number of Congressmen participated and shouted slogans against the BJP government.

“BJP had toppled the elected Kamal Nath government in the state by unfair means exactly two years ago. BJP had insulted the constitution by forming the government by horse trading and Kamal Nath had resigned to maintain the respect of the constitution as he didn’t indulge in any such unfair means to remain in government,” City Congress president Vinay Bakliwal said.

MLA Vishal Patel also targeted the government and said people remember the 15 months tenure of Kamal Nath Government as he showed the way of development in the state.

“In two years, lawlessness has increased in the state and all businessmen, industrialists, and people are fed up with the corruption in the government. Kamal Nath government had taken various steps for the development of the state and people still remember his visionary decisions,” Patel said.

Large number of congress leaders including Rajesh Choukse, Chintu Choukse, Surjeet Chaddha, Raghu Parmar, Pintu Joshi and others participated in the foot march.

Congress activists shouted ‘Azadi’ slogans

Along with shouting slogans against the government, congress activists also shouted Azadi slogans including Azadi from the BJP government, corruption, imperialism and others.

Congress activists felicitated BJP state spokesperson during rally

Many congress activists met and felicitated BJP state spokesperson Umesh Sharma during the rally and offered him Congress’ stole to him. Sharma posted the video of congress leaders meeting him during the rally and shouting slogans like ‘Indore ka Neta Kaisa ho Umesh Sharma Jaisa ho’.

Later, Sharma informed the media that he was going to visit someone at a hospital where he met the congress rally. “They were shouting slogans of Azadi as Kamal Nath supporters want freedom from Diggy while DIggy supporters want freedom from Kamal Nath,” he said.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 05:15 PM IST