Indore Crime Diary: Youth stabbed by two over petty issue; Trader from Dewas, 3 others killed in road accidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A trader from Dewas was killed after he was hit by a car in the Kshipra area on Friday. He was returning home when he met with the accident. Police said that a speeding car hit two other cars and a bike and two others including a woman got injured in the accident. After hitting the vehicles, the car driver fled leaving his car on the spot.

Kshipra police station in-charge Girijashankar Mahobia said that the incident took place near Dakachya Bridge around 9.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Kailash Choudhary of Dewas. He had gone to Rau to a relative’s place on Holi with his niece who lives in the Dakachya area. While returning to Dewas, he had dropped his niece at her place and was going to Dewas when a car hit his vehicle. He got critically injured and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and recovered the car from there. The statements of injured people are being taken to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.

In another incident, a youth named Akash was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Tejaji Nagar area. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police have started a search for the errant vehicle driver.

The third road accident was reported in Rau area where the deceased has been identified as Ramzan, a resident of West Bengal. He was going somewhere on a bike when an auto-rickshaw hit him. The police have registered a case against the rickshaw driver and started a search for him.

A youth named Ramsevak was hit by a truck in the Palda area. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Youth stabbed by two over petty issue

A youth was stabbed by two persons following an argument over some issue near Sarwate Bus Stand late Friday. The police have detained the suspects.

Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that the incident took place near a 'paratha' shop. Arnav of the Annapurna area lodged a complaint that he along with his friends had gone to Sarwate Bus Stand for food. There they had an argument with two people in a loading rickshaw who attacked them with a knife. In this attack, one of his friends Rahul got injured. Two others also received injuries in the incident.

The attackers fled the scene after which the injured person was taken to the hospital. The police reached there and checked the CCTVs. Some suspects were detained by the police and they are being questioned further.



Youth drowns while bathing in river

In a tragic incident, a youth, who had gone for the picnic with his friends on Holi, drowned in a river under Khudel police station jurisdiction on Friday.

According to the Khudel police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Chouhan, 25 years, a resident of Bengali Square. Rajesh along with his three friends had gone for the picnic near Boranakhedi village. They were swimming in a river near the village when Rajesh reached deep waters and drowned. One of his friends, Mayank, tried to save him and he also started drowning but he was saved by his friends.

According to the police, Rajesh and Mayank didn’t know swimming due to which the incident happened. The friends informed the villagers and Rajesh was taken out of the river but he had died by then. He was employed somewhere in the city and after celebrating Holi in the city he and his friends went for a picnic. The police have sent the body for autopsy. The police are taking the statements of his friends to know more about the incident.



3 from Guna held for stealing bikes from parking lots

- They confessed stealing more than two dozen vehicles from different areas in the city. Police seized about 100 master keys from the accused

Police arrested three persons in Vijay Nagar area for vehicle lifting on Saturday. Interestingly, they were arrested after examining the CCTVs installed by the police with the help of people in the Vijay Nagar area. So far, they have confessed to stealing more than two dozen two-wheelers with the help of master keys. About 100 master keys were recovered from the accused.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that many CCTVs were installed at various places like Mangal City parking lot, Meghdoot Garden and other parking lots in Vijay Nagar area. The CCTVs have been installed by the police with the help of the people to keep an eye on the suspects. The police examined CCTV and found a man wearing a red T-shirt was stealing a bike from a parking lot. Police managed to trace him and found that the accused is associated with a gang in Guna and Vidisha for stealing bikes.

They steal bikes from the city and sell them to bootleggers in Guna and Vidisha. They also sell the parts of the stolen vehicles. The police raided a place in Maksungarh in Guna district and managed to arrest the accused named Golu, Bablu and Narendra from there. They allegedly revealed that they and their 34 accomplices steal the bikes from the parking lots and sell them in the rural area. They have stolen about 100 two-wheelers within a year. The vehicles were allegedly stolen by the accused from Vijay Nagar, Sanyogitaganj and Hira Nagar area of the city. The police are trying to recover the stolen bikes from them.

Youth injured in group clash dies

A man who was critically injured in a group clash in Lasudiya police station area died on Saturday. However, in an apparent goofup, police produced the accused in the court of Assistant Commissioner Police on Saturday morning and released them once they got bail.

But as one person has died in the incident, it has turned into a case of murder and now the police are once again looking to arrest the accused.

The police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that he had instructed the concerned police officers not to release the accused but the lower staff released them from the court itself without bringing them to the police station as they were booked under Section 151 of CrPC.



The incident took place on Friday evening in which two groups clashed over some issue in which one of the youths from one group got critically injured and was admitted in a hospital. While undergoing treatment he died on Saturday.

TI added that police have started searching for the accused. He added that police have all the details of the accused so it will be easy for police to trace the accused and arrest them.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MBBS students to double as mentors of Adivasi children in state

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:37 AM IST