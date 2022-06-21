e-Paper Get App

Indore: Congress releases final list of six remaining candidates

Official candidates started to woo rebel candidates to take their nomination back.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress released its final list of 6 ward candidates on Monday late, two days after the last date of filing nomination was passed.

The wards on which party declared its candidates include Ward No 2, 8 74, 80, 81. Meanwhile, disputes and dissatisfaction among party leaders in selecting the candidates continued as many party leaders have started putting pressure to change the official candidate before the last date of taking names back or to provide form B.

The last date of taking the forms back is June 22 due to which the official candidates and party leaders trying to woo the rebel candidates to take their forms back before the same.

Congress had asked all the aspirants from these six wards to submit their nominations with the assurance that they would declare the official candidate of the party later.

According to sources, the dispute between the party leaders continued till Monday night and most of them were pushing names of their supporters for being the party's candidate.

Read Also
Mandsaur: Congress workers protest at district chief's residence over ticket distribution
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: Congress releases final list of six remaining candidates

RECENT STORIES

ICC rankings: SA bowler Ayabonga Khaka displaces India's Jhulan Goswami at fifth spot

ICC rankings: SA bowler Ayabonga Khaka displaces India's Jhulan Goswami at fifth spot

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

US, Iranian warships have tense encounter at sea, near crucial Strait of Hormuz

US, Iranian warships have tense encounter at sea, near crucial Strait of Hormuz

Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur

Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur