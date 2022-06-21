Indore: Congress releases final list of six remaining candidates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress released its final list of 6 ward candidates on Monday late, two days after the last date of filing nomination was passed.

The wards on which party declared its candidates include Ward No 2, 8 74, 80, 81. Meanwhile, disputes and dissatisfaction among party leaders in selecting the candidates continued as many party leaders have started putting pressure to change the official candidate before the last date of taking names back or to provide form B.

The last date of taking the forms back is June 22 due to which the official candidates and party leaders trying to woo the rebel candidates to take their forms back before the same.

Congress had asked all the aspirants from these six wards to submit their nominations with the assurance that they would declare the official candidate of the party later.

According to sources, the dispute between the party leaders continued till Monday night and most of them were pushing names of their supporters for being the party's candidate.