Mandsaur: Congress workers protest at district chief's residence over ticket distribution

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress district president Navkrishna Patil received heavy backlash from his party workers when he gave candidature to an OBC candidate for the post of councillor from ward No 27 which has been reserved for the general category.

According to details received, local advocate Samir Khan was asked to file the nomination for the post of councillor from ward no 27.

Meanwhile, Congress announced a list of its prospective candidates for the civic body elections late at night and changed candidates, bypassing instructions of state Congress chief Kamalnath, which have created an uproar among the party members.

As soon as party workers came to know, they gheraoed Patil’s house and raised slogans to mark their protest, However, Patil refused to give any further information in this regard.

