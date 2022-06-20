Mandsaur: Collector thanks volunteers for rejuvenation of Shivna

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Shivna River Rejuvenation campaign, a mega cleanliness campaign to preserve and rejuvenate the holy Shivna River entered its 32nd day on Monday.

On this occasion, Collector Gautam Singh expressed gratitude to social service organisations, government employees, and officials who provided their voluntary service to bring back the natural flow of the river and clean the accumulated garbage, soil and silt.

He also expressed gratitude to the group of residents including advocate Vijay Pardeshi, Gopal Sharma, Harishankar Sharma who come to do Shramdaan as symbolic participation of people as a part of an awareness campaign, he also praised those who worked tirelessly to achieve the goal of ‘clean Shivna’ and their efforts have now yielded positive results and motivated others to participate in this campaign in large numbers.

Addressing the event, advocate Vijay Pardesi said that every citizen of India should strive hard to make the nation and its landscape beautiful. Rahul Runwal, the manager of the Pashupatinath Management Committee, said that the work of cleaning the major water source of the city has been going on at a rapid pace and yielding positive results thanks to the tireless efforts of residents. The river has been once again filled with clean water.

On the occasion of World Yoga day on June 21, Sharmdaan along with Yoga will be performed in two separate events beginning at 6 am in the presence of administrative officials.

