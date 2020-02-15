Indore: Congress protests LPG rate hike, chant slogans 'Azadi' from Modi government

Indore: Local Congress party members staged demonstration at Rajwada on Saturday to protest against the recent hike in rates of cooking gas cylinders. The agitators staged protest with gas cylinders and electric wires to show that increase in cost has given shock to commoners. They also raised slogans of Azadi from Modi government.

While addressing a rally for Delhi elections, home minister Amit Shah had asked voters to press button (give vote to BJP) so that it can send shock waves to Shaheen Bagh protesters. “Though Shaheen Bagh protesters couldn’t get shock, the Centre has given (electric) shock to laymen by increasing LPG cylinder cost up to Rs 150,” Congress leader Anoop Shukla said.

He added that the government has put extra burden on people’s pocket even when there is economical slowdown and increasing unemployment. “This is Centre’s frustration after losing Delhi polls. LPG cylinder rate in Congress government was only Rs 444 but it has increased to Rs 890 during Modi government rule,” Shukla added.