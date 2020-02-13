Oil Ministry justifies LPG price hike to spike in global rates

The oil ministry justified the steep Rs 144.50 per cylinder hike in cooking gas LPG prices, saying the rates are based on the international market price that had increased over 26% last month.

It also said domestic consumers have been largely insulated from the hike by way of the large increase in subsidy.

"The LPG price is derived based on the international market price for the previous month," the ministry said in a statement.

"On account of a sharp increase in the international price of LPG during January 2020 from USD 448 per ton to USD 567 a tonne, there has been a hike of Rs 144.50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder," it added. The ministry said the increase in price for 26.12 crore out of total LPG user base of 27.76 crore is borne by the government by enhancing the subsidy component.

The government gives a subsidy to LPG users under two different heads -- direct benefit transfer or PAHAL for domestic users and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries.

"While the price of domestic non-subsidised LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 714 per cylinder to Rs 858.50 per cylinder, the subsidy amount to subsidised consumers in Delhi has increased from Rs 153.86 per cylinder to Rs 291.48 per cylinder.