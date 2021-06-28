Indore: Congress protest against Farm Laws, MLA Jitu Patwari drives tractor to MP Lalwani's house as an act of protest

Indore: With the decreasing cases of COVID-19, the protest against the three farm laws is back. Congress leaders have again started protesting against the three Farm Laws and reached the house of Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani to submit a memorandum against the same on Monday.

Congress MLA and state media in-charge drove a tractor to Lalwani’s place accompanied by MLA Vishal Patel, MLA Sanjay Shukla, and city congress president Vinay Bakliwal. Earlier, the congress leaders garlanded the statue of Devi Ahilya at Rajwada.



Along with submitting the memorandum, Congress leaders also appealed to Lalwani to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding farm laws and request him to take them back.

“We support the ongoing protest of farmers at Delhi Border and appeal to the government for taking it back at the earliest. Nobody had demanded this law and the government is imposing it on farmers. These laws will increase hoarding of grains and black marketing as the government has removed the limit of stocks, similarly, the government must write about the minimum support price in the laws as the leaders are only claiming the same but not mentioning it clearly in the laws,” Patwari said after meeting Lalwani.