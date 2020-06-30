Indore: Congress observes 'Black Day' on completion of 100 days of BJP rule in state

Indore: City and district units of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee observed June 30 as ‘Black Day’ to protest against the completion of 100 days of the BJP government in the state. Congressmen staged a demonstration at Regal Square on Tuesday as a mark of protest and termed the day as completion of 100-days of ‘Killing Democracy’ by BJP in the state.

President of city congress committee Vinay Bakliwal said that the BJP had toppled the Congress government illegally by buying MLAs. “In the last 100 days, they haven't worked for the development of the state, but they have been looting public money in the name of COVID-19. Farmers, laymen, businessmen, workers, everybody is in trouble due to the wrong policies of the government,” he said adding “State government is not providing any relief to the people in the field of fuel hike.”

District Committee in-charge Sadashiv Yadav too led a separate protest against the same by wearing black clothes.