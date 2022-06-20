Indore: Congress fails to release list of rest 5 ward candidates

Congress |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fearing protests by party activists, the Congress could not release the list of its remaining five ward candidates even a day after the last date of filing of nominations. However, the party’s leaders had to face trouble, as well as allegations of irregularities in ticket distributions in many wards. The wards which were put on hold include Wards No. 2, 8, 74, 80 and 81. Some activists had burnt the effigy of city party president Vinay Bakliwal outside the party office and alleged that he had sold the tickets instead of selecting the right candidate.

Moreover, mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla, too, had to face protests over ticket distribution during his poll campaign as members of the Kori community registered their grievances against the distribution of tickets.

According to party sources, the leaders are trying to pacify the candidates to support the official candidate and to take their nominations back. The party will release its last list on Monday, or else the party will give the official candidate its form 8-9 to get the party’s symbol in the elections.