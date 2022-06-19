e-Paper Get App

Civic body polls 2022: Denied BJP ticket, some join AAP others to stand as independent candidate

Following the release of BJP-backed candidates, many BJP workers quit the party and filed nominations as independents while some joined the Aam Aadmi Party. On the other hand, Congress has not released its list.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Poll Representative pic |

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait of seven and half years, Shamgarh is gearing up for civic body polls 2022. On the last date of filing nominations for the post of councillors in the Municipal Council on

Saturday, scores of candidates thronged the tehsil office to file their candidature.

Following the release of BJP-backed candidates, many BJP workers quit the party and filed nominations as independents while some joined the Aam Aadmi Party. On the other hand, the Congress has not released its list.

AAP-backed candidates filed nominations from 10 wards. This has caused an alarm within the ruling BJP as it could have an adverse impact on its prospects in the civic polls.

The last date for taking back nominations is June 22. After the councillors get elected by popular mandate they would elect a president.

Read Also
Bhopal: Supreme Court orders to pay Rs 1000 a lecture to Polytechnic guest lecturers
article-image
HomeIndoreCivic body polls 2022: Denied BJP ticket, some join AAP others to stand as independent candidate

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Passengers to get relief from flooding as Central Railway is ready with pumping measures and...

Mumbai: Passengers to get relief from flooding as Central Railway is ready with pumping measures and...

Mumbai: Rickshaw drivers on call while driving? Here's what administration is doing about the issue

Mumbai: Rickshaw drivers on call while driving? Here's what administration is doing about the issue

Mumbai: BMC to put all information pertaining to roads on its official website

Mumbai: BMC to put all information pertaining to roads on its official website

Centre bans 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading fake news on Agnipath scheme

Centre bans 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading fake news on Agnipath scheme

West Bengal: TMC, CPI (M) slam BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya for comment on Agniveers

West Bengal: TMC, CPI (M) slam BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya for comment on Agniveers