Civic body polls 2022: Denied BJP ticket, some join AAP others to stand as independent candidate

Poll Representative pic |

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait of seven and half years, Shamgarh is gearing up for civic body polls 2022. On the last date of filing nominations for the post of councillors in the Municipal Council on

Saturday, scores of candidates thronged the tehsil office to file their candidature.

Following the release of BJP-backed candidates, many BJP workers quit the party and filed nominations as independents while some joined the Aam Aadmi Party. On the other hand, the Congress has not released its list.

AAP-backed candidates filed nominations from 10 wards. This has caused an alarm within the ruling BJP as it could have an adverse impact on its prospects in the civic polls.

The last date for taking back nominations is June 22. After the councillors get elected by popular mandate they would elect a president.