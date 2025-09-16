Indore: Congress Demands FIR Against Eklavya Gaud Over Communal Remarks |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Monday staged a protest outside police commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against Hindu Rakshak Sangathan chief Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaud.

Party workers led by city Congress president Chintu Chouksey alleged that Gaud recently threatened traders in Sheetla Mata Market, warning them to dismiss their Muslim employees.

The memorandum described Gaud’s remarks as an attempt to disturb communal harmony in the city. It demanded that a case of conspiracy to disrupt peace and incite hatred against a particular community be registered against him.

‘This is an attempt to destroy Indore’s culture of harmony and brotherhood. Eklavya Gaud is playing vote-bank politics by spreading communal hatred. Strict action and an FIR are necessary,’ Chouksey said.

Congress corporator Rubina Khan also criticised Gaud, saying that if an opposition leader had made such remarks, a case would already have been filed. The row began after a recent meeting between Gaud and members of the Sheetla Mata Market Traders’ Association.

During the meeting, Gaud reportedly claimed that ‘love jihad’ was a conspiracy to increase Islamic population and posed a threat to Sanatan Dharma. He alleged that some salesmen in the market misused their positions to collect women’s phone numbers and target them.