 Indore: Congress Demands FIR Against Eklavya Gaud Over Communal Remarks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Congress Demands FIR Against Eklavya Gaud Over Communal Remarks

Indore: Congress Demands FIR Against Eklavya Gaud Over Communal Remarks

Congress workers stage a protest outside the police commissioner’s office on Monday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Congress Demands FIR Against Eklavya Gaud Over Communal Remarks |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Monday staged a protest outside police commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against Hindu Rakshak Sangathan chief Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaud.

Party workers led by city Congress president Chintu Chouksey alleged that Gaud recently threatened traders in Sheetla Mata Market, warning them to dismiss their Muslim employees.

The memorandum described Gaud’s remarks as an attempt to disturb communal harmony in the city. It demanded that a case of conspiracy to disrupt peace and incite hatred against a particular community be registered against him.

‘This is an attempt to destroy Indore’s culture of harmony and brotherhood. Eklavya Gaud is playing vote-bank politics by spreading communal hatred. Strict action and an FIR are necessary,’ Chouksey said.

FPJ Shorts
Raigad News: Pune History-Sheeter Held For Killing Friend By Pushing Him Into Kal River
Raigad News: Pune History-Sheeter Held For Killing Friend By Pushing Him Into Kal River
Maharashtra Govt Grants Agriculture Status To Fisheries; Guidelines And Credit Schemes In Pipeline
Maharashtra Govt Grants Agriculture Status To Fisheries; Guidelines And Credit Schemes In Pipeline
Ghatkopar Drunk Driving Incident: Injured Man Succumbs To Injuries At Rajawadi Hospital
Ghatkopar Drunk Driving Incident: Injured Man Succumbs To Injuries At Rajawadi Hospital
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Read Also
Tragic! 2 Dead, 11 Injured As Drunk Driver Mows Pedestrians In MP's Indore
article-image

Congress corporator Rubina Khan also criticised Gaud, saying that if an opposition leader had made such remarks, a case would already have been filed. The row began after a recent meeting between Gaud and members of the Sheetla Mata Market Traders’ Association.

During the meeting, Gaud reportedly claimed that ‘love jihad’ was a conspiracy to increase Islamic population and posed a threat to Sanatan Dharma. He alleged that some salesmen in the market misused their positions to collect women’s phone numbers and target them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Congress Demands FIR Against Eklavya Gaud Over Communal Remarks

Indore: Congress Demands FIR Against Eklavya Gaud Over Communal Remarks

Indore: Anwar Qadri Sent To Five-Day Police Remand For Khajrana Fraud Case

Indore: Anwar Qadri Sent To Five-Day Police Remand For Khajrana Fraud Case

Gau Samvardhan Board Issues Tender To Establish Swavlambi Gau Shala In 13 Madhya Pradesh Districts

Gau Samvardhan Board Issues Tender To Establish Swavlambi Gau Shala In 13 Madhya Pradesh Districts

CM Mohan Yadav Stress On Promoting Agri-Based Industries At Samatva Bhavan

CM Mohan Yadav Stress On Promoting Agri-Based Industries At Samatva Bhavan

Indore Commissioner Orders Digitisation Of Accounts Records On Priority

Indore Commissioner Orders Digitisation Of Accounts Records On Priority