Indore: Congress alleges administration neglect Indore's artist during Indore Gourav Diwas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader staged a protest against the administration for neglecting Indore's artists Palak Muchhal and Swanand Kirkire for performing on Indore Gaurav Diwas in the city on Tuesday.

Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum to District Collector Manish Singh at Banganga Police Station in the city.

Administration has organised a musical event of Shreya Ghoshal and Manoj Muntashir at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

Administration had also denied giving permission to congress to take a road show of Palak Muchhal on May 30.

Former minister Jitu Patwari, MLA Sanjay Shukla, city president Vinay Bakliwal and others led the protest.