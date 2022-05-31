 
Indore: Congress alleges administration neglect Indore's artist during Indore Gourav Diwas

Submitted memorandum to Collector at Banganga Police Station

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader staged a protest against the administration for neglecting Indore's artists Palak Muchhal and Swanand Kirkire for performing on Indore Gaurav Diwas in the city on Tuesday.

Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum to District Collector Manish Singh at Banganga Police Station in the city.

Administration has organised a musical event of Shreya Ghoshal and Manoj Muntashir at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

Administration had also denied giving permission to congress to take a road show of Palak Muchhal on May 30.

Former minister Jitu Patwari, MLA Sanjay Shukla, city president Vinay Bakliwal and others led the protest.

article-image
